Welcome to Midwest Irish Radio - the home of Irish music and culture 24 hours a day. We are a unique internet radio service that prides itself in promoting all things Irish - both in song and culture.



When it comes to music Ireland's various genres are universal and that is why we believe you don't necessarily have to be Irish to actually enjoy what we're about!



Our programme schedule is varied and diverse so that we accurately reflect the various aspects of our art, history, culture, traditions and music. We know that once you try the service you'll enjoy listening just as much as we enjoy bringing our programmes to your home or place of work.



We Irish know how to converse and now that you're here let us show you precisely what we mean. Why not click the listen live button now and let's get to know each other!

Click here for an advertising package tailored specifically for your business needs covering every corner of the globe.

Click here to request a song where ever you are in the world.