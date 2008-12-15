Midwest Irish Radio have launched a brand new website to coincide with new programme schedule

Midwest Irish Radio have upgraded to a new website and you're on it! After a period of uncertainty its all systems go here at Midwest Irish Radio and over the coming days and weeks we will be updating the site and providing listeners with up-to-date information on forthcoming new programmes on the service.

The economic downturn in Ireland has effected all of us and sadly Midwest Irish Radio is no exception. That said, we know that the service has a very loyal listenership base all over the world and despite the slowing economy it was decided to maintain the service with a balance of recorded and live programmes. A programming committee made up of Noel Grogan, Gerry Glennon and Tommy Marren have been put in charge of the service for an initial six-month period to oversee the new structures and to make the necessary changes to insure stability and viability in both the short and medium term.

We know that many listeners have become accustomed to the live nature of the station but this is no possible at present. However, what we do promise is a mix of live banter and chat and the cream of Irish music in pre-recorded programming. The station is now beginning a process of introducing a series of documentaries and over the coming weeks we would ask you to check out the "what new" section of this website to see exactly what 's happening.

We would ask you to be patient and to continue to support the service in its present form. The hope is to return to full live programming by mid 2009 but we can assure you that you won't be disappointed with what we have on offer. Finally, in relation to the FORUM we were left with no alternative but to omit this section from our new website as we simply do not have the resources at present to monitor the output of this thread on a daily basis.

If you have any comments or suggestions to make please feel free to get in touch.